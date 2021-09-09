Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Trade with Afghanistan will be carried out in Pakistani currency, says finance minister

By News Desk

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin Thursday announced during a session of the Senate Standing Committee that Pakistan would conduct trade with Afghanistan in PKR as Kabul is currently facing a shortage of dollars.

During a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by Senator Senator Talha Mehmood, Tarin stated that the government has decided to trade with Afghanistan in Pakistani currency, instead of dollars.

He maintained that Afghanistan is facing shortage of dollars as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have seized its reserves after the Taliban’s takeover of the country. He maintained that they were monitoring the situation on a daily basis.

Speaking on the occasion, the finance minister said, “People could be sent from Pakistan to run various affairs in Afghanistan.”

Article continues after this advertisement

Tarin termed food prices the biggest issue of Pakistan and said that the current account deficit has been increasing since April.

The finance minister told the senators that Pakistan received $450 million from the Asian Development for the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

He vowed to take the country’s GDP growth to 4.8 percent during the current fiscal year.

The finance minister also revealed on the occasion that Indian hackers had targeted the database of the Federal Board of Revenue a few days back.

Shaukat Tarin told the Senate Standing Committee on Finance that FBR’s system was also hacked by the Indians in 2019. The finance minister said that the FBR’s system is being updated.

Earlier on August 17, a US administration official Monday had said that the Taliban will be denied access to any Afghan reserves held in US accounts.

“Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government has in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban,” the US official told AFP, adding that the US forces were evacuating Afghanistan’s capital after the Taliban’s swift takeover.

According to the IMF, the central bank’s gross reserves totaled $9.4 billion at the end of April. But most of those funds are held outside of Afghanistan, according to a person familiar with the matter. It was not immediately clear what share of the assets are held in the United States.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan keen to boost economic, commerce ties with Egypt
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan keen to boost economic, commerce ties with Egypt

CAIRO: In a bid to boost its engagement with the African region, Pakistan is keen to consolidate ties with Egypt in areas of mutual...
Read more
HEADLINES

Banks approve Rs59bn loans under govt’s housing scheme: SBP

Banks approved over Rs59 billion till the end of August under the government’s flagship markup subsidy scheme Mera PakistanMera Ghar. The SBP issued details regarding...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt appoints Muhammad Amin as LESCO CEO

The government has finally finalised the appointment of Lahore Electric Supply Company's (LESCO) chief executive officer, appointing Muhammad Amin to the post. The post was...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cotton prices fall in Punjab, Sindh

Cotton prices have fallen by Rs200 to 300 per maund in Pakistan, local media reported on Thursday. According to the quoting the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Cotton prices fall in Punjab, Sindh

Cotton prices have fallen by Rs200 to 300 per maund in Pakistan, local media reported on Thursday. According to the quoting the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association...

Brent oil may test resistance at $73.69

Aluminium at more than 13-year high on supply concerns

Pakistan facing $3.8bn annual economic loss due to climate change

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.