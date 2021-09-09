Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan keen to boost economic, commerce ties with Egypt

By APP

CAIRO: In a bid to boost its engagement with the African region, Pakistan is keen to consolidate ties with Egypt in areas of mutual interest particularly in economics and commerce as well as politics and defence.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Egypt Ambassador Sajid Bilal expressed these views at a seminar titled ‘Pakistan’s Engagement with Africa – the Continent of the Future’, held in the Egypt’s capital Cairo.

The event organised by embassy of Pakistan in Cairo marked the ‘Pakistan-Egypt Friendship Day’ that gathered speakers from the Egyptian government, the Egyptian Federation of Chambers of Commerce (FEDCOC) and the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Cairo and the think-tank community.

A cross-section of Egyptian society representing the government, think tanks, academia, journalists, businessmen, civil society and the diplomats attended the event.

Ambassador Bilal underlined the progress made in strengthening Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Egypt as part of the government’s Engage Africa policy.

He highlighted Pakistan’s shift of focus from geo-politics to geo-economics.

“The new Pakistan offers itself as a melting pot for positive global interests by providing enhanced connectivity and economic bases as development strategy,” he stressed.

A video message by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi dilating upon the ‘Engage Africa Policy’ was screened at the occasion.

The embassy’s trade and investment attaché, in her presentation, highlighted trade and investment potential of Pakistan as well as the business-friendly initiatives and reforms undertaken by the present government.

The panelists shared their perspectives about the policy and Pakistan-Egypt bilateral relations with particular focus on the available win-win trade and investment opportunities.

The assistant foreign minister for African Organisations and Communities, in her remarks welcomed the timely initiative of the Embassy to hold the seminar on Africa, as the continent is poised to provide opportunities for economic cooperation and investment.

Later, students of the Pakistan International School (PIS) in Cairo performed on Pakistani and Egyptian music, followed by a luncheon.

 

APP

Profit by Pakistan Today
