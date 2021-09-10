Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

CCoP approves privatisation of Services International Hotel Lahore

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) on Friday approved the privatisation of Services International Hotel, Lahore.

The meeting of CCOP was held under the chair of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin.

The CCoP approved the summary tabled by the Privatisation Commission Board, recommending the highest bid of about Rs1.96 billion received after auction proceedings for privatization of Services International Hotel, Lahore.

Moreover, the Secretary Privatization Commission Board updated the participants about the actions being taken to privatize or restructure entities with respective timelines.

Article continues after this advertisement

In his remarks, the finance minister directed to accelerate the whole process with due diligence to bring efficiency into the public sector. 

He further stated that the Government is firmly committed to the reform agenda focusing on improving the functions of the State-owned Enterprises to make them profitable and sustainable.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro, Federal Secretaries, SECP Chairman and other senior officers participated in the meeting. Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood joined the meeting through a video link.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFBR grants relaxation in filing declarations
Next articleFBR restricts its website access to Pakistan only
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECNEC approves conversion of PM House to university

ISLAMABAD: After the popular announcement made by Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding converting PM House into a modern university before the election of 2018,...
Read more
HEADLINES

95pc work completed on two phases of Jalozai Housing Scheme

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed that 95 per cent of civil work has been completed on two phases of the Jalozai Housing...
Read more
HEADLINES

SNGPL to suspend gas supply to industries, CNG of Punjab & KP for two days

ISLAMABAD: Gas supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), cement, general industries and captive power plants across the franchised area of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR restricts its website access to Pakistan only

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reportedly restricted its website access to Pakistan only.  Sources said that Pakistanis based in foreign countries are...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

CCoP approves privatisation of Services International Hotel Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) on Friday approved the privatisation of Services International Hotel, Lahore. The meeting of CCOP was held under the...

FBR grants relaxation in filing declarations

Toyota cuts production target by 3pc on parts and chips shortages

National Foods registers 19 pc growth for FY’21

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.