NEPRA notifies Rs 1.38/unit hike in power price

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified Rs1.3771 per unit hike in power tariff on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of July 2021.

As per details, the Authority (NEPRA) has approved a positive FCA of Rs1.3771/kWh for July 2021 and it will be charged in the billing month of September 2021 to all consumer categories of power distributing companies (DISCOs), except lifeline consumers. Similarly, this FCA would remain applicable only for one month and does not apply to K-Electric consumers.

It is relevant to note that already burdened power consumers will have to pay additional amounts in next month’s electricity bills, which will cause an additional burden on the power consumers.

Earlier, NEPRA had fixed reference fuel charge for power generation at Rs5.27/unit while the actual cost of electricity generation was found at Rs6.74/unit in July. And, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), for DISCOs, asked NEPRA to approve an increase of Rs1.4685/kWh over the reference fuel charges i.e, Rs5.2798/kWh for July 2021. NEPRA’s hearing on FCA of July was held on September 01, 2021.

Based on the information provided by CPPA to NEPRA, a total of 15bn and 21 crore units of power were produced in July 2021. And, out of the total power generation, power production with the hydel source was 29.94 per cent, coal 15.29pc, furnace oil 10.28pc, gas 8.68pc, imported LNG 20.01pc, and nuclear source 10.59pc.