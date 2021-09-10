Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SBP forex reserve fall $123m to $20bn

By Monitoring Report

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves fell 0.61 per cent on a weekly basis, data released by the central bank on Thursday showed.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20,022.6 million, compared with $20,145.6m in the previous week.

Reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan decreased by $123m on account of external debt repayments, it said in a statement.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $27,102.6m.

Net reserves held by banks amounted to $7,080m.

Monitoring Report

