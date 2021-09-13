Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Cars’ sale surge 92.76pc in 2 months

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The sale of cars during the first two months of the financial year 2021-22 surged by 92.76pc as compared to the same months of last year, the latest data released by Pakistan automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 38,568 cars were sold in the period under review as compared to the sale of 20,008 units in the same period of last year.

The data shows that 4426 units of Honda civic and city were sold during the months as compared to the sale of 4,190 units last year, showing an increase of 5.63pc.

Toyota Corolla cars’ sales also witnessed an increase of 77.95pc as it soared to 4,262 units in the corresponding month from 2,395 units in the same period of the previous year.

Article continues after this advertisement

Suzuki Swift’s sales surged by 0.26pc as its sake increased to 379 units from 378 units last year.

Similarly, the newly launched Toyota Yaris also witnessed an increase as its sale jumped to 4725 units in the year under review from 3,588 units.

The sale of Suzuki Cultus increased to 7,058 units in the corresponding year whereas, during the same period last year, the sale was recorded at 2,477 units.

The sale of Suzuki Wagon-R witnessed a sharp increase of 193.30pc as it rose to 3,810 units from 1,299 units last year.

Suzuki Alto also witnessed a sharp increase as it went up from 4,547 units to 11,141 units.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOil rises for a second day as US supply concerns dominate
Next articleGovt assures PFVA of resolving their issues on priority
APP

1 COMMENT

  1. It is intended for the younger generation as well as people who enjoy driving tiny automobiles. The Suzuki Alto 660c has a striking appearance, thanks to its huge headlights. The new Alto is available in 12 different hues. It is a new model with a three-cylinder engine and a fuel economy of 37 km/litre. The weight of the new model has been decreased by around 60 kg due to the new platform, but the material is stronger.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP govt to establish business park for women in Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to set up a women's business park in Peshawar. The government officials were of the view that the...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves Rs747.5mn for gas supply to 85 villages

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet Friday approved supplementary grant of Rs747.539 million for the provision of gas to localities and villages...
Read more
HEADLINES

Anti-polio campaign to vaccinate over 1.7mn children in Bannu, DI Khan

A five days outbreak response campaign (OBR) has been planned in six districts of Bannu and D.I.Khan divisions from March 14, 2022 wherein over...
Read more
HEADLINES

Engro signs Rs4 billion financing facility with HBL for expansion of telecom tower business

Engro Enfrashare has entered a financing arrangement amounting to PKR 4 billion with HBL, Pakistan’s largest bank, for the development of telecommunication tower sites...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Engro signs Rs4 billion financing facility with HBL for expansion of...

Engro Enfrashare has entered a financing arrangement amounting to PKR 4 billion with HBL, Pakistan’s largest bank, for the development of telecommunication tower sites...

Govt to provide Rs8.280bn Ramzan relief package

Engro signs Rs4bn financing facility with HBL for expansion of telecom tower business

NEPRA notifies Rs5.94 per unit hike in electricity price

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.