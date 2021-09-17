Chinese Ambassador Nong exchanged views with Asad Umar on CPEC

Ambassador Nong Rong exchanged views on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on September 17, where both expressed their confidence and expectation for the bright prospect of the CPEC.

Ambassador Nong said that Prime Minister Imran Khan today’s meeting with President Xi Jinping’s Special Representative, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Dushanbe was a success. China appreciates the great importance Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani government attach to China-Pakistan practical cooperation and their positive efforts to this end. With the completion of the early harvest projects, the CPEC has entered a new stage of enrichment and expansion. Agriculture, industry and social livelihood projects, which are of great concern to the PTI government, will be the focus of CPEC Phase II. Positive progress has been made in relevant cooperation, and CPEC is right on its way towards a demonstration project of high-quality development under the Belt and Road Initiative. As Imran Khan said, the CPEC is a transformational project. China is ready to work with the Pakistani side to create a sound environment for the CPEC and bilateral practical cooperation to achieve mutual benefit and common development.

Asad Umar agreed with Nong’s remarks, saying that the PTI government has been committed to advancing the CPEC while significant progress has been made in Gwadar Port, energy and infrastructure sector, as well as the construction of SEZs. He reiterated the remarks made by Imran Khan during his meeting with State Councilor Wang Yi, stressing that Pakistan will do its utmost to protect the safety of Chinese citizens in Pakistan and resolutely push forward the construction of the CPEC that benefits the Pakistani people and the country beyond.