Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Chinese Ambassador Nong exchanged views with Asad Umar on CPEC

By press release

Ambassador Nong Rong exchanged views on  China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on September 17, where both expressed their confidence and expectation for the bright prospect of the CPEC.

Ambassador Nong said that Prime Minister Imran Khan today’s meeting with President Xi Jinping’s Special Representative, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Dushanbe was a success. China appreciates the great importance Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani government attach to China-Pakistan practical cooperation and their positive efforts to this end. With the completion of the early harvest projects, the CPEC has entered a new stage of enrichment and expansion. Agriculture, industry and social livelihood projects, which are of great concern to the PTI government, will be the focus of CPEC Phase II. Positive progress has been made in relevant cooperation, and CPEC is right on its way towards a demonstration project of high-quality development under the Belt and Road Initiative. As Imran Khan said, the CPEC is a transformational project. China is ready to work with the Pakistani side to create a sound environment for the CPEC and bilateral practical cooperation to achieve mutual benefit and common development.

Asad Umar agreed with Nong’s remarks, saying that the PTI government has been committed to advancing the CPEC while significant progress has been made in Gwadar Port, energy and infrastructure sector, as well as the construction of SEZs. He reiterated the remarks made by Imran Khan during his meeting with State Councilor Wang Yi, stressing that Pakistan will do its utmost to protect the safety of Chinese citizens in Pakistan and resolutely push forward the construction of the CPEC that benefits the Pakistani people and the country beyond.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSCCI chief censures govt over increase in PoL products prices
Next articleIMF chief in spotlight after China rigging report
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SCCI chief censures govt over increase in PoL products prices

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Sherbaz Bilour has censured the government over an unprecedented increase in prices of petroleum commodities...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt committed to grant FBR complete autonomy, FM

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent government is fully committed to grant the Federal Board of Revenue operational and financial autonomy to rule out the possibility of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to facilitate investors for revival of SOEs

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro on Friday reiterated the government's resolve to facilitate foreign as well as local investors in line...
Read more
HEADLINES

Major work on CPEC projects done by PTI govt: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday dispelled the impression of slowing down the pace of the China Pakistan...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Govt committed to grant FBR complete autonomy, FM

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent government is fully committed to grant the Federal Board of Revenue operational and financial autonomy to rule out the possibility of...

Govt to facilitate investors for revival of SOEs

Major work on CPEC projects done by PTI govt: Asad Umar

Bid documents of Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway approved

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.