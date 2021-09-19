Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

‘Quad’ countries to agree on secure microchip supply chains

By Agencies

TOKYO: Leaders of the United States, Japan, India and Australia will agree to take steps to build secure semiconductor supply chains when they meet in Washington next week, the Nikkei business daily said on Saturday, citing a draft of the joint statement.

US President Joe Biden will host a first in-person summit of leaders of the “Quad” countries, which have sought to boost co-operation to push back against China’s growing assertiveness.

The draft says that in order to create robust supply chains, the four countries will ascertain their semiconductor supply capacities and identify vulnerability, the Nikkei said, without unveiling how it had obtained the document.

The statement also says the use of advanced technologies should be based on the rule of respecting human rights, the newspaper said on its web site.

Article continues after this advertisement

The draft does not name China, but the move is aimed at preventing China’s way of utilising technologies for maintaining an authoritarian regime from spreading to the rest of the world, the Nikkei said.

The United States and China are at odds over issues across the board, including trade and technology, while Biden said in April his country and Japan, a US ally, will invest together in areas such as 5G and semiconductor supply chains.

No officials were immediately available for comment at the Japanese foreign ministry.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePunjab issues 22 NOCs to establish cement factories
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Critics warn of Apple, Google ‘chokepoint’ repression

WASHINGTON: The global dominance of tech giants serves as a convenient online chokepoint for authoritarian governments to crack down on dissent or rig elections,...
Read more
World Business News

Shanghai encourages ‘duty-free economy’ as part of consumer push

BEIJING: The Shanghai government will support companies applying for approval to sell duty-free goods, and encourage duty-free shops to be set up at airports,...
Read more
World Business News

US probes possible insider trading at Binance: Bloomberg News

WASHINGTON: US officials are examining possible insider trading and market manipulation at Binance, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, potentially adding more heat to the...
Read more
World Business News

Bad for business: World Bank China rigging scandal rattles investors

LONDON: Some investors and campaigners expressed dismay on Friday at revelations that World Bank leaders pressured staff to boost China's score in an influential...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Cabinet seeks AGP’s report, forensic audit of loss making SOEs

ISLAMABAD: The government has taken notice of loss making state owned enterprises (SOEs) and the federal cabinet directed the finance division to submit a...

Pakistan dismayed over WB decision to discontinue EODB reports

LCCI

LCCI demands representation in OGRA Board

KP govt to borrow another $500m from ADB

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.