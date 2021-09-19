Punjab issues 22 NOCs for setting up cement factories

The Punjab government has regulated the cement sector and issued 22 no-objection certificates (NOCs) for the setting up of new cement factories while ensuring that no more unit is established in the areas declared “negative”, according to a report by Dawn.

A study earlier conducted declared areas around Kallar Kahar as “negative” for the setting up of cement factories as the underground water had fast depleted.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar says the new cement factories will generate jobs for millions of people and result in uplifting and ensure economic development in the backward areas.

Buzdar stated that the steps taken by the government for the development of salt and coal industries were also yielding positive results. He said the Punjab Mineral Development Corporation had collected Rs1.64bn. He said as many as 21 rock salt exploration licences had been issued for the promotion of the salt industry. The department’s production capacity has been increased with the launch of four coal and eight salt mines.

The chief minister says the ban on coal mining has been lifted and transparency ensured in the public auction of 20 blocks of coal. The Mineral Cadastral System has been introduced to provide timely information.

The mines and minerals department has established a state-of-the-art in-service training academy in the Punjab School of Mines, Katas, wherein some 3,000 workers have been provided professional training.