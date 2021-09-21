EIU report ranks Karachi among least safe major cities in world

Pakistan’s largest city and Sindh’s provincial capital, Karachi, has emerged as one of the least safe major cities in the world as it was ranked 59th among 60 peers in The Safe Cities Index 2021 report compiled by The Economist Intelligence Unit.

The Safe Cities Index (SCI) 2021 report ranks 60 cities across 76 indicators covering digital, health, infrastructure, personal and environmental security. Karachi performed poorly on all indicators.

The report which was summarised by Brecorder on Tuesday states that Pakistan’s financial hub Karachi attained an overall score of 39.7 out of 100 on the SCI2021 index, with only Yangon, the capital city of Myanmar, which is facing political turmoil scoring less than Karachi with 39.5 points.

In terms of digital security, the country’s financial hub was placed at 57th spot with 38.5 points. However, the report placed Karachi among the cities that have a smart city plan or plans to invest in the next five years.

“Digital security at the city level is too often insufficient for current needs and insecurity will multiply as urban areas increasingly pursue smart city ambitions,” said the report.

In terms of infrastructure security, the port city scored 43 points and was ranked at 57th place, reflecting a dire need for infrastructure upgrades whereas it emerged as the worst performer when it came to personal security and was placed at the bottom (60th) spot with 33.3 points.

The report stated that at the urban level, personal security and income levels are connected. “The correlation between city scores for personal security in the 2021 Safe Cities Index and those for the HDI are, after infrastructure, the closest for any pillar,” it said.

Furthermore, Karachi attained the 57th spot with a score of 35.4 in terms of environmental security. As in other areas, the key to success in achieving environmental security will be to take an overarching approach to environmental issues rather than a fractured one, and for cities to work with residents rather than seeking to direct them, the report said.

Denmark capital Copenhagen was placed first as the safest city in the world with a score of 82.4 overall and Canada’s financial centre Toronto second.