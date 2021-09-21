Rupee rises by 22 paisas against the US dollar

The rupee strengthened by 22 paise to close at 168.52 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

According to the daily data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, this is 0.12 per cent stronger than the previous close of Rs168.72 in the interbank market.

Analysts believe that the Pakistani Rupee appreciated due to measures taken by the government. Pakistan-Kuwait Investment Company Head of Research Samiullah Tariq commented, “These minimal fluctuations are because of the corrective measures taken by the government and central bank.”

Previously on Monday, SBP had issued a statement in which it claimed that other currencies had also depreciated against the greenback as expectations of tapering by the United States Federal Reserve have been brought forward.