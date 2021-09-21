Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Rupee rises by 22 paisas against the US dollar

By Monitoring Report

The rupee strengthened by 22 paise to close at 168.52 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

According to the daily data released by the State Bank of Pakistan, this is 0.12 per cent stronger than the previous close of Rs168.72  in the interbank market. 

Analysts believe that the Pakistani Rupee appreciated due to measures taken by the government. Pakistan-Kuwait Investment Company Head of Research Samiullah Tariq commented, “These minimal fluctuations are because of the corrective measures taken by the government and central bank.”

Previously on Monday, SBP had issued a statement in which it claimed that other currencies had also depreciated against the greenback as expectations of tapering by the United States Federal Reserve have been brought forward.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEIU report ranks Karachi among least safe major cities in world
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

EIU report ranks Karachi among least safe major cities in world

Pakistan's largest city and Sindh's provincial capital, Karachi, has emerged as one of the least safe major cities in the world as it was...
Read more
HEADLINES

Punjab millers set five-day deadline for revisiting wheat policy

Rejecting the population-based wheat release policy of the food department as ‘vague’ , flour millers in Punjab have threatened not to lift their respective...
Read more
HEADLINES

Mobile phone imports decrease 6.66pc during Jul-Aug’21

ISLAMABAD: The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 6.66 per cent during the first two months of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR warns OMCs of fine, imprisonment to curb smuggling

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has warned four oil marketing companies (OMCs) of officials facing fines and jail term of up to six...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

UAE ranks first in Arab region among emerging economies

DUBAI: The UAE ranked the first Arab country and third among 27 emerging global economies, and 23rd globally among 123 countries in the Future...

FBR warns OMCs of fine, imprisonment to curb smuggling

Pak-Afghan trade picking pace: SAARC-CCI president

Bitcoin attempts recovery as Evergrande-led selloff eases

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.