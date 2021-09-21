Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Punjab millers set five-day deadline for revisiting wheat policy

By Monitoring Report

Rejecting the population-based wheat release policy of the food department as ‘vague’ , flour millers in Punjab have threatened not to lift their respective grain quota from the department’s storages for five days in, what may be called, the first phase of their protest.

Millers have said that the new policy not only reduced their grinding charges from Rs600 to Rs400 per 100kg wheat but also changed flour by-products extraction ratio which, he feared, might cause shortage of fine (maida) brand of flour in the market.

According to a report by Dawn, the protest call may lead to panic buying in the market, widening the resultant demand and supply gap which may lead to a flour shortage crisis.

“The population-based wheat release policy announced the other day is vague, causing unrest among the industry, Punjab Flour Mills Association chairman Asim Raza told a press conference here on Monday.

Article continues after this advertisement

“An emergency meeting of over 300 millers here today expressed its reservations at the policy and decided neither to enter into agreement with the provincial government (on supply of flour) nor lift wheat from food department storages for five days for not taking into confidence the major stakeholder in the wheat market.”

Responding to a query, he said they would decide the next phase of their protest, which included closure of the mills, if the government didn’t revisit the policy within five days.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMobile phone imports decrease 6.66pc during Jul-Aug’21
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Mobile phone imports decrease 6.66pc during Jul-Aug’21

ISLAMABAD: The import of mobile phones into the country has witnessed a decrease of 6.66 per cent during the first two months of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR warns OMCs of fine, imprisonment to curb smuggling

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has warned four oil marketing companies (OMCs) of officials facing fines and jail term of up to six...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak-Afghan trade picking pace: SAARC-CCI president

LAHORE: South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation-Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC-CCI) President Iftikhar Ali Malik said on Tuesday that Pak-Afghan trade was now...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on power, petroleum

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar on Tuesday announced that he had resigned from the post, almost...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pak-Afghan trade picking pace: SAARC-CCI president

LAHORE: South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation-Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC-CCI) President Iftikhar Ali Malik said on Tuesday that Pak-Afghan trade was now...

Bitcoin attempts recovery as Evergrande-led selloff eases

Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on power, petroleum

Exports to China expected to double within three years: Haque

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.