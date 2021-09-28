Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Microsoft CEO says failed TikTok deal ‘strangest thing I’ve worked on’

By Agencies

REDMOND: Microsoft Corp’s near-acquisition of social media app TikTok last year was the “strangest thing I’ve ever worked on,” Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said on Monday.

TikTok had been ordered by then-US President Donald Trump to separate its US version from Chinese parent ByteDance because of national security concerns about the collection of US users’ data.

Microsoft in August 2020 began talks on the proposed acquisition but the deal collapsed by September.

Trump’s divestment push ended by the time he left office in January and no potential suitor ending up acquiring TikTok.

Article continues after this advertisement

Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, Nadella said he was looking forward to bringing Microsoft’s security, child safety and cloud expertise to TikTok.

“It’s unbelievable,” Nadella said of the experience during an on-stage interview. “I learned so many things about so much and so many people. First of all, TikTok came to us. We didn’t go to TikTok.”

“TikTok was caught in between a lot of things happening across two capitals,” Nadella continued. “President Trump had a particular point of view of what he was trying to get done there, and then it just dropped off. The [US government] had a particular set of requirements and then it just disappeared.”

Nadella said what attracted ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming to Microsoft was the US company’s services related to content moderation and child safety, developed through products included in Xbox video gaming tools and on business social network LinkedIn.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nadella said he has no idea whether the US is still pushing for a deal under President Joe Biden.

The Biden administration has said it is reviewing the national security concerns.

“At this point, I’m happy with what I have,” Nadella said.

He also expressed support for greater government regulation of cryptocurrency rules, which could stifle ransomware attacks since the ransoms often flow through opaque systems.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChina energy crunch triggers alarm, pleas for more coal
Next articleGovt likely to increase petroleum levy to boost revenue
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

China energy crunch triggers alarm, pleas for more coal

SHANGHAI: As a severe power crunch roils China's northeastern industrial heartland, senior officials face mounting pressure from alarmed citizens to ramp up coal imports...
Read more
World Business News

Dubai Expo to welcome millions in biggest event since pandemic

DUBAI: Millions of people will begin converging on Dubai this week as the Covid-delayed Expo 2020, the world's biggest event since the pandemic, finally...
Read more
World Business News

Oil climbs a sixth day on supply concerns, Brent rises over $80

TOKYO: Oil markets climbed for a sixth day on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses, on fears over tight supply while surging prices of liquefied natural...
Read more
World Business News

India needs more big banks the size of largest lender SBI

MUMBAI: India needs at least four or five banks of a size matching its biggest lender, the State Bank of India, to meet the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Dubai Expo to welcome millions in biggest event since pandemic

DUBAI: Millions of people will begin converging on Dubai this week as the Covid-delayed Expo 2020, the world's biggest event since the pandemic, finally...

Oil climbs a sixth day on supply concerns, Brent rises over $80

‘Pakistan’s record IPO run expected to gather pace’

IMF assured of Pakistan’s commitment to programme

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.