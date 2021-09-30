Footwear sector inks $2.1m new export orders with Italian firms 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s footwear sector on Thursday inked new export orders worth $2.1 million with Italian firms.

This was announced by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Italy, Jauhar Saleem, while talking with a delegation of 30 Pakistani businessmen from the leather sector, who are visiting Italy for meetings with Italian businesses at state-of-the-art industrial units and participating in a leather-related trade exhibition.

Jauhar said that Italy is one of Pakistan’s leading export markets for leather and leather products. “One third of all the leather production in EU takes place in Italy while both Italy and Pakistan are focusing on developing and strengthening linkages among the firms in the leather sector,” he stated.

Talking to the delegation, the ambassador said that Pakistan is trying to promote bilateral economic relations on a win-win basis.

Article continues after this advertisement

The Italian market is now in recovery mode so both sides would promote delegation exchange, joint ventures, technology transfer and participation in trade fairs.

He stated that the Pak-Italy partnership in leather is helpful in promoting efficiency, innovation and competitiveness in our leather sector.

“Italy has provided technical assistance in establishing Pak-Italy Footwear Technology Training center at Lahore and now both sides are working on expansion and upgradation of this facility,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that prior to the current delegation’s visit, another delegation from the footwear sector had also visited Italy where they inked $2.1 million new export orders with Italian firms.

While addressing the Pakistani and Italian businessmen who had gathered together in Rome, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem stated that demand for leather products is picking up.

He said that one of the options for early and better recovery in the sector is to enhance international cooperation ,developing synergies, up-scaling marketing efforts and taking advantage of opportunities that are available in the international market.

To this end, he extended invitations to the Italian Footwear Manufacturers Association (IFMA) and Italian Tanners Association (ITA) to send their delegations to Pakistan to explore and tap existing and emerging business opportunities.

On the occasion, ITA President Fabrizio Nuti stated that Italy considers Pakistan a very important market and its swift transformation from basic raw material exporter to high quality finished products in leather is very encouraging.

He said that he sees a lot of scope for enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and technology transfer, adding that he would work on sending a delegation to Pakistan so that cooperation in the leather sector is materialised in business deals by firms on both sides.

Later, the Pakistan Embassy in Rome and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with IFMA and ITA arranged a webinar on leather sector trade and investment opportunities for Italian and Pakistani leather sector firms.