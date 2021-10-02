Inflation surges to 9pc in September

Consumer prices influenced by faster rupee depreciation and rising energy prices last month increased to their highest level in three months, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed on Friday.

Inflation measured by Consumer Price Index surged to nine per cent in September from 8.4pc in August, the period when global oil prices kept on rising steadily, undermining earlier gains. The global oil prices reached $80 a barrel against $40 in January this year.

PBS reported nearly 45 per cent increase in prices of chicken, around 40pc rise in prices of cooking oil, one-third increase in egg rates and nearly 20pc increase in prices of wheat flour in September over the corresponding month a year ago.

On a month-on-month basis, wheat flour prices rose 10pc while There was over 15pc increase in sugar prices.

Article continues after this advertisement

Within the food group, prices of non-perishable food items rose 11.1pc on an annualised basis and prices of perishable goods increased 15.3pc, according to the PBS.

Inflation rate for the housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel group – having one-fourth weight in the basket – increased to 8.9pc last month.

Average prices for clothing and footwear, and transportation groups rose 10pc in September. In the non-food group, the prices of liquefied hydrocarbons increased nearly 54pc, electricity 22.3pc and petrol 17.6pc.

The average inflation rate for the July-September period increased to 8.6pc – slightly above the target. The average inflation rate in urban areas was 8.7pc and in rural areas it was 8.4pc.