Pak-Afghan traders face difficulties as Afghani further weakens against dollar

By Aziz Buneri
PESHAWAR: Pak-Afghan traders are facing serious difficulties after the Taliban takeover, closure of banks and daily appreciation of the US dollar against Afghani.
Despite Pakistan’s announcement to conduct Pak-Afghan trade in Pakistani rupees, no notification has been issued by the State Bank. However, the Afghan authorities have also conveyed that  they will not do trade in Pakistani rupee.
Shahid Hussain, chairman of the Transit Trade Standing Committee, said that the main reason for the current difficulties in Pak-Afghan trade is the unavailability of dollars in Afghanistan. He said that in such a situation, traders are not in a position to take orders from Afghanistan.
Hussian added that there is a lot of trade going on at present in small sectors but in major sectors it is completely closed.
According to Shahid Hussain, the situation will remained the same as long as dollars are available in the general market and banks in Afghanistan.
Due to the continuous rise in the value of the dollar in Afghanistan, not only the traders of both the countries are suffering, but it has also increased the prices of essential commodities.
According to a currency dealer in Kabul, dollar continues to rise after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. The value of one US dollar reached 90.50 yesterday. If this situation continues, it will be difficult for traders to import which will affect the general public.
According to sources, the Taliban government is also not allowing withdrawals from banks because it is feared that too much withdrawal will start a new crisis in Afghanistan.
According to Hashim Khan, a local in Kabul, food prices as well as petrol prices are rising in Afghanistan.  Khan said that in the absence of an effective strategy, Afghanistan will face a food crisis in the coming days.
