KP govt announces financial support for women in digital economy

By Staff Report
PESHAWAR: To empower women and make the economically independent by expanding their businesses, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Science and Technology has setup Seed Funds under the initiative of Digital Jobs in KP.
“The purpose of the initiative is to empower women by bringing them towards the digital economy in the province,” Provincial Minister for Science, Tech and Information Technology Atif Khan said here on Wednesday.
“In the future, the Department of Science and Technology will launch new schemes to attract women towards entrepreneurship in the province, he informed, adding that
such initiatives would help in making women economically independent.
These seed funds will provide financial support ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 to expand female-led startups in KP.
According to the Digital Jobs in KP plan, the seed funds will be outsourced to a specialist fund management firm. The firm will provide funds to women-led startups by scrutinising applications from different angles.
Initially, through a competitive process, 30 women-led startups will be provided seed funds according to their business nature and proposals while technical support would also be provided with the help of specific firms to expand their ventures and make them earn more profit.
Staff Report

Profit by Pakistan Today
