Senate panel on power seeks report on closure of power plants

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Power has sought a detailed report over the losses of power generation companies (GENCOs) and also advised to submit details of all the members of GENCOs board from the year 2000 till now.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Power held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Senator Saifullah Abro took up issues pertaining to GENCOs i-e losses, repair & maintenance, rehabilitation of de-licensed public sector companies etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Saifullah Abro said that public sector companies are the assets of the country and the committee’s job is their rehabilitation. He also asked to present a detailed report regarding closure of power sector companies and also a detailed report regarding cost of these power plants, year of installation and future strategy during the next meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Power.

Why was the expansive agreement made with IPPs and NEPRA did not raise objections to it, asked Senator Saifullah Abro.

He added that rehabilitation of power plants should be made instead of stopping them from power production.

Tauseef H. Farooqi, Chairman, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) said that NEPRA has asked the government to present new project regarding rehabilitation of power plants. And, so far, no plan has been announced in this regard. However, it does not suit to put on hold the issuance of new licenses when the government has no plan in this regard.

NEPRA chairman also made it clear that NEPRA has been not granting licenses to those power plants which run on imported fuels. He said that power plants with capacity of upto 38000 MW are generating electricity to meet the demands and there is no issue of availability of electricity as the country has additional capacity available. He said that NEPRA is in favour of running only those power plants which produce power at cheap cost. He said furnace oil run IPPs are producing cheaper electricity than to the state-owned power plants while if state-owned power plants are closed then dependence on IPPs will be increased. NEPRA has asked the Prime Minister to include hydro sources in renewable energy, NEPRA chairman.

Managing Director, GENCOs also briefed the meeting in detail about the rehabilitation of de-licensed public sector power companies, reforms in GENCOs. He said power plants with 1796MW capacity might face permanent closure as performance of new power plants is mentionable against the poor performance of old power plants. Among others, TPS Quetta installed in the 1980s is presently closed,

Officials of the Power Division informed the senate panel that IPPs are being paid Rs 900 billion annually as capacity payments and total salaries of the employees of all power plants are Rs 5 billion.

Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Saif Ullah Sarwar Niazi, Senator Zeshan Khanzada, Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Zai, Senatot Sana Jamali, Sewnator Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan and Senator Muhammad Talha and Secretary and Additional Secretary of the Power Division, NEPRA chairman and officials of K-Electric were in attendance.