Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Tarin to begin policy level talks with IMF in coming week

Govt concludes technical-level talks with Fund

By Monitoring Report

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will leave for Washington on Tuesday to kick off policy level talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for finalising an agreement on completion of sixth and seventh reviews under the $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The finance minister will be heading a delegation from Pakistan including senior officers and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded technical-level discussions on a ‘positive note’ and agreed to continue talks at a higher level in Washington from next week to put $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) back on track.

According to media reports, the next 10-days policy level talks will cover remaining issues related to taxation and power sector.

Article continues after this advertisement

Pakistan has partially complied with its commitments by taking a few measures in the budget 2021-22 while ignoring other steps, including increasing power tariff, due to fear of political backlash from opposition parties.

The IMF has asked Pakistan to manage the financing of the current account deficit (CAD) through non-debt creating dollar inflows or take corrective measures to allow adjustments in the exchange rate and further hiking of discount rate in order to discourage demands by making imports expensive.

In July 2019, the IMF had approved a 39-month $6bn EFF arrangement for Pakistan to support Islamabad’s economic reform programme. The government paused the programme in June 2021 for three months and implemented its indigenous policy measures to shore up revenue instead of putting an extra burden on the existing taxpayers.

In June, Tarin had assured the Fund of achieving all targets set by it without additional measures as suggested by the IMF.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt to set up centre of excellence on animation
Next articleTextile exports record 26pc surge in September
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Youth inclusion in national job market foremost priority: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday said the government was striving to include the maximum number of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rice exports to Russia restored after two-year ban

ISLAMABAD: The exports of rice to Russia have been restored with officials of the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), an attached department of Ministry...
Read more
HEADLINES

Textile exports record 26pc surge in September

Textile exports grew 26 per cent to $1.503 billion in September, according to the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA). The textile exports earlier registered...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt to set up centre of excellence on animation

KARACHI: The establishment of ‘Animation Centre of Excellence’ is essential as the world has a big animation market while Pakistan has no significant share...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Tarin to begin policy level talks with IMF in coming week

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will leave for Washington on Tuesday to kick off policy level talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for finalising...

Govt to set up centre of excellence on animation

GasPort LNG terminal

Gas shortage begins ahead of winter

Petroleum division convenes key huddle to discuss oil refining policy

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.