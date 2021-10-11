Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

ADB okays technical assistance for Pakistan

Bank aims to help improve corporate governance and performance of 212 SOEs

By Monitoring Report
ADB-Pakistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved technical assistance to Pakistan for reforming state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and supporting the government in high priority areas included in the draft SOE (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2021, as well as the new SOE Ownership and Management Policy currently being developed, according to a report by Dawn on Monday.

The report which claims to have viewed an ADB document states that the Bank’s assistance aims to help improve the corporate governance and performance of 212 state-owned enterprises in the country. The assistance contains actions and initiatives in support of reforms in four areas.

The three areas are: the strategic policy framework for state-owned enterprises improved; the level and regulatory framework for SOE reform improved; SOE corporate governance improved; and institutional capacity for SOE reform implementation and ownership monitoring improved.

Pakistan has 212 SOEs which are incorporated under various legal structures. The SOEs operate in most economic sectors, including transport, ports, power, highways, manufacturing and heavy industries, postal and financial; they are often either the dominant or monopoly service providers in their respective sectors.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNEPRA imposes Rs26m fine on HESCO
Next articlePM for taking all measures to facilitate Chinese investors in SEZs
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR reinstates power to freeze bank accounts of taxpayers  

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday reinstated field formations with the power to freeze bank accounts of taxpayers for recovery of...
Read more
HEADLINES

President launches Roshan Apna Ghar scheme in UAE

President Arif Alvi on Monday launched the Roshan Apna Ghar scheme in the UAE in a bid to attract Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) to invest...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC moves to ensure smooth supply of urea during Rabi season

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved the maximum provision of gas to Pak Arab and FFBQL to ensure...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP eases conditions for renewable energy solution providers

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday eased the conditions for renewable energy solution providers under its Refinance Scheme for Renewable Energy in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to further strengthen economic and business ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Monday discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest and agreed to further strengthen economic and business ties between the...

Petrol prices feared to surge again

New Gwadar Int’l Airport to be operational by 2023

PM for taking all measures to facilitate Chinese investors in SEZs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.