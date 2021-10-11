Sign inSubscribe
PM for taking all measures to facilitate Chinese investors in SEZs

Imran stresses speeding up industrialisation, maximum employment opportunities for growing population

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to provide land, electricity and gas connections as well as tax incentives to attract more Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan and populate the Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

“Pakistan needs investment to accelerate industrialisation,” the prime minister said while chairing a meeting on facilitating the Chinese investors in SEZs.

“It is critical to create maximum employment opportunities for our growing population, 65 per cent of which is under the age of 35”, he added.

The meeting was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, Federal Ministers Shaukat Tarin, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Asad Umar, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant to PM on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor and senior officers concerned.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed that out of the total of 27 SEZs in the country, work on five SEZs including Dhabeji in Sindh, Rashakai in KPK, Bostan in Balochistan, Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Punjab, and Gwadar in Balochistan was in full swing.

He was informed that an effective one window operation facility was being set up at each of these SEZs along with a facilitation center at China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority to resolve all issues of potential Chinese investors under one roof.

 

APP

