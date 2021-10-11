Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

NEPRA imposes Rs26m fine on HESCO

HESCO found guilty of negligence, compensating own employee more than general public

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs26 million on Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) on account of a transformer blast at Latifabad, wherein 10 persons died and around 12 were injured.

As per details, NEPRA also noticed that HESCO provided compensation worth Rs3.5 million to the family of a deceased employee who lost his life in the said incident; however, the families of nine deceased persons from the general public were given a compensation of Rs750,000.

The authority has directed HESCO to compensate these families with the same amount given to the deceased employee’s family and share documentary evidence of the same with the authority.

According to a statement by the authority, it had constituted a three member investigation committee upon receiving reports of the transformer blast incident. The team presented a detailed report to the authority after visiting the site, recording statements of residents, questioning concerned officers of HESCO, conducting an analysis of the damaged transformer, and visiting the manufacturer of the transformer.

Article continues after this advertisement

The report revealed that there had been a total of 10 fatalities, including one of HESCO’s own employee and 9 persons from the general public as well as 12 injured persons.

NEPRA then issued a show cause notice to HESCO under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997 and later provided it with an opportunity of hearing.

Based on the evidence available on record, submissions of HESCO and relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations, the authority concluded that HESCO failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual, said NEPRA in a statement issued on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that frequent faults in the PMTs of HESCO are commonplace mainly, as claimed by the company, due to overloading – the linking of a higher number of power supply connections than the PMTs capacity.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCrude jumps on global energy crunch; US oil at 7-year high
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SMEDA invites applications for early stage startup grants

ISLAMABAD: Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) has invited applications for small business grants for early stage startup with a maximum limit of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Business community condoles over demise of Dr A. Q. Khan

ISLAMABAD: The business community on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of nuclear scientist and national hero, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, terming his demise a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Youth inclusion in national job market foremost priority: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Sunday said the government was striving to include the maximum number of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Rice exports to Russia restored after two-year ban

ISLAMABAD: The exports of rice to Russia have been restored with officials of the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), an attached department of Ministry...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

SMEDA invites applications for early stage startup grants

ISLAMABAD: Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) has invited applications for small business grants for early stage startup with a maximum limit of...

Lebanon electricity back online after army supplies fuel

Business community condoles over demise of Dr A. Q. Khan

Youth inclusion in national job market foremost priority: Dar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.