Banks to remain closed on Tuesday: SBP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that banks shall remain closed on October 19, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

In a statement issued on Friday, the central bank said that it will remain closed on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, i.e. 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, 1443 A.H., on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Similar, instructions have been also communicated to chief executives and presidents of commercial banks, Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) and Microfinance Banks (MFBs).