PM directs strict legislation against sugar hoarders, profiteers

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the authorities concerned to make strict legislation against sugar hoarders and profiteers.

He was chairing a review meeting on sale price and hoarding of sugar wherein he also called for ensuring implementation of track and trace system of sugar mills to ascertain the production volume of the commodity.

“The state would take strict action against the profiteers who were the enemies of the poor masses,” he remarked.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, PM’s Advisor on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shahbaz Gill and senior officers attended the event. Punjab Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Punjab Chief Secretary joined through video link.

The Punjab chief secretary told the meeting that all district administration had been directed to monitor the implementation of fixed sugar sale price.

“Moreover, the process of legislation against the hoarders and profiteers was also in progress,” he said.

Moreover, the CCTV cameras had also been installed at the sugar mills to examine the quantity of sugarcane and sugar production.

Besides, the data would also be obtained from sugar mills on daily basis during the crushing season.

Technical, IT education important to meet needs of industry: President Alvi
