Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Toyota cuts global vehicle production plan for November by 15pc

By Agencies

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp on Friday said it will lower planned global output in November by as much as 15% because the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed production of auto chips.

Japan’s leading carmaker in a press release said it would produce between 100,000 and 150,000 vehicles fewer than it had originally planned.

Toyota last month cut its full-year production plan for the year to March 31 to 9 million from 9.3 million because of lower output in September and October. On Friday it said it is sticking to that target.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChina looks to lock in US LNG as energy crunch raises concerns
Next articleLuxury EVs, forex, and why they could change Pakistan
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

China looks to lock in US LNG as energy crunch raises concerns

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK: Major Chinese energy companies are in advanced talks with US exporters to secure long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG)supplies, as soaring gas prices...
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices climb on power boost, set for multi-week gains

MELBOURNE: Oil prices climbed on Friday, heading for gains of more than 2% for the week, on increasing signs of robust demand and tighter...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin nears $60,000 as investors eye first US ETFs

NEW YORK: Bitcoin hit a six-month high on Friday, approaching the record hit in April, as traders became increasingly confident that US regulators would...
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices climb on upgrade to IEA demand forecast

LONDON: Oil prices rose by about 1% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency said that record natural gas prices would boost demand for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PM directs strict legislation against sugar hoarders, profiteers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed the authorities concerned to make strict legislation against sugar hoarders and profiteers. He was chairing a review...

Technical, IT education important to meet needs of industry: President Alvi

Shaukat Tarin’s tenure as finance minister ends

Govt announces Rs1.39 per unit hike in power price from Nov 1

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.