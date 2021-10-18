Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FATF to announce grey list updates on Thursday

Pakistan has been on the FATF’s increased monitoring list since June 2018

By TLTP

PARIS: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is set to meet to discuss and announce on Thursday updates on jurisdictions currently under the increased monitoring list, often referred to as the grey list.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the FATF said that under the German Presidency of Dr Marcus Pleyer, delegates representing 205 members of the Global Network and observer organisations, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the United Nations (UN) and the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units, will take part in a hybrid meeting of the FATF Plenary.

The virtually connected delegates will join those that are able to travel to Paris for three days of meetings, during which they will discuss key issues to strengthen global action against the financial flows that fuel crime and terrorism, said the statement.

It said the FATF will finalise key reports, including the revised guidance on virtual assets and their service providers and discuss next steps to strengthen its standards on transparency of beneficial ownership.

Article continues after this advertisement

Delegates will also discuss the outcomes of the FATF’s survey to identify areas where divergent anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing rules or their implementation cause friction for cross-border payments.

The FATF is leading work on this aspect of the G20’s priority to improve cross-border payments. The FATF will also update its statements identifying jurisdictions with strategic deficiencies in their measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

The statement said that the FATF president will give a press briefing on the outcomes of the FATF Plenary on Thursday at 17:30 Paris time.

Pakistan has been on the FATF’s increased monitoring list since June 2018. The country has been lauded for the progress made on its strategic deficiencies.

Law Minister Farogh Naseem last week had said that the country has done everything to get off the FATF’s grey list, adding that the country is now a test case for the fairness of the money laundering watchdog.

The authorities have said that the FATF is caving into international politics and has continued to ignore the efforts taken by the government to mitigate anti-money laundering and countering terror financing.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMore Chinese agricultural technologies to flow into Pakistan: Zhao Lijian
Next articleIMF question’s AGP about audit of Covid-19 expenditure fund
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Inflation-hit people may expect relief after five months: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: As the rising oil prices and devaluation of currency are adding to the woes of inflation-hit people, the government sees no immediate relief...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF question’s AGP about audit of Covid-19 expenditure fund

ISLAMABAD: With negotiations between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF) negotiations currently underway in Washington, the lending organisation's representative on Monday questioned the Auditor...
Read more
HEADLINES

More Chinese agricultural technologies to flow into Pakistan: Zhao Lijian

BEIJING: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Chinese Zhao Lijian Monday said that as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) enters the second phase, there will be more...
Read more
HEADLINES

President for expanding cooperation with Japan in various fields

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its bilateral ties with Japan and wanted to further expand cooperation...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

President for expanding cooperation with Japan in various fields

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its bilateral ties with Japan and wanted to further expand cooperation...

Gold jumps to Rs119,700 per tola

PSX begins week on negative note

Afghan traders unable to access funds in banks, halt imports

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.