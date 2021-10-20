Shaukat Tarin becomes senator from KP

LAHORE: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, was made made a senator on Wednesday.

Profit has learnt that a KP senator has given up his seat so that Tarin can become a minister again.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tarin could not be elected on former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s seat due to a stay order by the court. The senator vacating the seat from KP would be compensated through some other political adjustment.

Dar was elected as a senator on a technocrat seat from Punjab in 2018, but he did not take his oath owing to his self exile in London on health grounds.

Article continues after this advertisement

Earlier in the month, the government had made efforts to de-seat Dar so that Shaukat Tarin could become a senator.

Earlier on October 18, the federal government had appointed Tarin as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue after his six-month constitutional tenure as the country’s finance minister expired on October 15.

It may be recalled that Tarin had been appointed as finance minister by Prime Minister Imran Khan in a federal cabinet reshuffle, replacing Hammad Azhar — only a few weeks after he was given the portfolio.

As the finance minister’s six-month term ended, as per law, Tarin could not chair the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and other cabinet committees. However, he will now get the Finance Ministry portfolio back after being elected as a senator.

This is a developing story.