Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt plans 6.9m tonnes coal production in FY22

Efforts being made for exploration of tertiary coal in Punjab salt range

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The government has set a target to produce around 6,900,000 tonnes of coal during the current fiscal year (FY22) to meet national energy needs as elevated coal prices in the international market, which have been hovering around $230 per metric tonne.

A senior official privy to the petroleum sector developments told APP that after achieving the target of producing 3,800,000 tonnes of coal last fiscal year successfully, the government set the ambitious target for the current fiscal year.

He said that the local and imported coal collectively has around 19.2 per cent share in the energy mix requirements of the country.

Commenting on a newly-discovered coal deposits in Badin and adjoining areas of Southern Sindh, the official said geological experts are in the process of compiling a technical report based on the initial analysis of samples collected from the field. “The chemical analysis shows the quality of coal is lignite, comparable with the Thar coal quality,” he said, adding that the project is prepared and being executed to discover the coal resources under alluvium cover in Badin and surrounding areas through drilling activities.

Article continues after this advertisement

The thickness of coal seams ranging from 2.30 metres as thickest to 0.17 metres as the thinnest coal seam, adding a total of 78 coal seams had been encountered with a cumulative thickness of 52.01 metres.

“One sample from each seam has been taken for chemical analysis. Proximate chemical analysis of 78 collected coal samples have been completed through Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) chemical laboratory, Karachi office.”

Generally, he said, coal is encountered beyond 270 metres depth in the Bara Formation of the Paleocene age. “Report appraisal documents for the compilation of technical report writing based on [the] work done to-date are in progress.”

Through drilling activities, around 2,500 square kilometres of unexplored area had been thoroughly examined and the presence of coal in Badin and adjoining areas was confirmed.

The official said the explored block had been assessed containing 33.893 million tonnes proved, 305.082 million tonnes indicated and 4,219.498 million tonnes inferred coal reserves.

Experts believe the project would enhance the national coal resources and have an appreciable share in the much-needed energy mix of the country.

Coal is primarily classified into four major categories or ranks such as lignite, sub-bituminous, bituminous and anthracite. One of the most valuable contents of coal was the carbon, which supplied most of its heating value.

The official said that efforts are being made for the exploration of tertiary coal in the Central Salt Range, Punjab, aimed at meeting the growing domestic energy demand.

According to a report, geological investigations have shown that 186 billion tonnes of coal reserves exist in different parts of the country, which could be used as a primary and inexpensive source for power generation.

“More than 184 billion tonnes of deposits are located in Sindh, with the Thar coalfield being the largest, followed by Thatta-Sonda, Lakhra and Jhimpir.

The coal is lignite to lignite-A to sub-bituminous B and C in character with an average heating value of 6,000 BTU/lb.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistani traders attend textile merchandising conference in China
Next articlePRL, NRL & BYCO refute allegation of high carbon footprint, rally against proposed shutdown
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PRL, NRL & BYCO refute allegation of high carbon footprint, rally against proposed shutdown

ISLAMABAD: Three local oil refineries - Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), National Refinery Limited (NRL) and BYCO Petroleum Pakistan Limited - have raised their voices...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistani traders attend textile merchandising conference in China

BEIJING: Pakistani textile traders on Tuesday participated in the 2021 World Textile Merchandising Conference opened in Keqiao district, Shaoxing, East China’s Zhejiang province. This year’s...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan boasts of ‘tech talent’ at Istanbul summit

ISTANBUL: Rising investments in Pakistan's technology sector shows that the country has skilled entrepreneurs, a top official has said. "Pakistani start-ups raised around $300 million,...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA approves 69 paisa per unit hike in power price for K-Electric consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday notified an increase of 69 paisa per unit in the power tariff for consumers...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

NEPRA approves 69 paisa per unit hike in power price for...

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday notified an increase of 69 paisa per unit in the power tariff for consumers...

Pharmaceutical goods’ export increases 7pc in Q1FY22

Brent, WTI extend gains amid stronger demand

Alibaba loses $344bn in a year amid China crackdown

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.