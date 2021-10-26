Pakistani traders attend textile merchandising conference in China

BEIJING: Pakistani textile traders on Tuesday participated in the 2021 World Textile Merchandising Conference opened in Keqiao district, Shaoxing, East China’s Zhejiang province.

This year’s textile merchandising conference to be continued till October 29 is based on the theme of digital technology and green development.

Abdullah Afridi, a well known garment and textile exporter based in Keqiao, who participated in the conference along with a fellow businessman, Mahmood Khan, told APP that the conference would act as a bridge for international cooperation and bring new opportunities to the textile industry.

Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturer and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Chief Coordinator Shaikh Shafiq Jhokwala also participated in the conference from Karachi via video message.

He said that Chinese textile traders could benefit from the Pakistani market and import garments owing to its good quality and reasonable price.

Keqiao, a district with the most complete textile industry chain, has the strongest textile production capacity in the neighboring country and houses the China Textile City, the world’s largest textile distribution center.

Founded in the 1980s, China Textile City is a market with an area of 3.9 million square meters, with more than 28,000 business rooms, 40,000 kinds of products, 30,000 registered operators, and more than 6,000 foreign purchasers.

Over 60 textile brands from Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan and South Korea are also taking part both online and offline in the conference.