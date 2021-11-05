Rupee unchanged against US dollar

The rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar, closing just above the 170 level in the inter-bank market on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the PKR remained at 170.01 against the USD.

The rupee earlier ended its six-day appreciation run on Thursday.

The rupee had been on an uptrend since Pakistan received funds worth $3 billion from Saudi Arabia last week and had gained around Rs5.30 against the greenback during the period between October 27 and November 3.

On October 26, the rupee had dropped to its lowest level, closing over the 175 level for the first time.

Media reports have claimed that the rupee will remain in the consolidation phase as with the revival of the IMF programme, Pakistan will also get loans from World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).