Engro Polymer & Chemicals joins WEF’s global plastic action partnership to promote circular economy

Engro Polymer & Chemicals (EPCL) has become the first affiliate member from Pakistan to join the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP), as part of its sustainability efforts to promote circular economy and contribute to achieving zero plastics waste. EPCL is a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, which is a strategic investment of Dawood Hercules Corporation, the partner level company of World Economic Forum.

By leveraging the GPAP platform, EPCL will be able to forge national and international partnerships, learn from global best practices and lead circular plastics initiatives to help overcome the plastic pollution challenge in Pakistan.

In May 2021, EPCL had announced its plans to establish a Circular Plastics Institute (CPI), a not-for-profit thinktank, to promote research and development in Pakistan’s circular plastics economy. The CPI is expected to undertake research on municipal solid waste management, with a focus on plastics. The Institute will be capable of advising legislation and policy to help Pakistan achieve its global commitments of a zero-waste future by 2030.

According to Jahangir Piracha, CEO of Engro Polymer & Chemicals, “As a responsible company, we are actively pursuing three sustainability streams, including carbon reduction/offsetting, water conservation and circular plastics. Joining GPAP is part of our vision to help the Government fulfill its vision of making Pakistan cleaner and greener for our future generations. We look forward to working closely with the Ministry of Climate Change and other stakeholders to build momentum towards a national multistakeholder platform that will make circular economy a key part of the government policy.”

Kristin Hughes, GPAP Director, added that, “I am delighted Engro has joined GPAP at this critical time. Engro is bringing high level expertise, valuable localized insights and leadership that is urgently needed to tackle the devastating impact of plastic pollution. Engro will undoubtedly be a key player in helping Pakistan accelerate action towards a circular economy and to achieve net-zero waste by 2030.”

The Global Plastic Action Partnership is a multistakeholder collaboration platform at the World Economic Forum that aims to shape a more sustainable and inclusive world through the eradication of plastic pollution. It brings together public, private and civil society leaders to translate commitments to address plastic waste and pollution into concrete action, both globally and nationally. GPAP has created four national partnerships in collaboration with the Governments of Indonesia, Nigeria, Ghana and Viet Nam.