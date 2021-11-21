Sign inSubscribe
What does the CRR and policy rate rising in the same week mean for Pakistan?

The increase in both factors has wide ranging implications for both liquidity in the market and the economy at large

By Ariba Shahid

Last week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) by one percentage point to 6pc for scheduled banks in order to contain monetary expansion. The SBP said it has decided to increase the average CRR to be maintained during a period of two weeks by scheduled banks, from 5pc to 6pc and minimum CRR to be maintained each day from 3pc to 4pc.

This move wipes out liquidity of Rs 170bn from the banking sector and has the potential to bring down sector earnings by 3.5%. However, due to the increase in the policy rate by 150 bps, (which we will get to later in this article), the banks that have a higher proportion of current accounts of their deposit portfolio will benefit more since high current accounts exposure will protect banks from higher deposit costs.  Banks with a higher exposure towards T-Bills and floater bonds will also tend to witness a quicker improvement in NIMs since yields will re-price upwards faster, whereas banks with high exposure to fixed bonds will be stuck with fixed yields.

Last year, the SBP decreased the CRR by 100 bps to inject liquidity into the market. “With the economy recovering briskly from last year’s acute Covid shock, there is a need to gradually normalize policy settings, including the growth of monetary aggregates,” said the SBP in a statement.

The hike in the CRR was a clear indication that the policy rate was to rise, which it in fact did by 150 bps. It is pertinent to point out that this was done earlier than expected to combat the uncertainty around the policy rate. The last time the SBP increased the CRR was in 2008. This indicates that the SBP is clutching straws to curtail demand and inflation. This is a means of aggressively tightening the money supply.

“The Pak Rupee has been bearing the brunt of a concerning external account position, depreciating by 3.4% since the last meeting. Therefore it became necessary for the SBP to turn to more tools to stop the economy from overheating, such as rate hikes and raising the average Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) of banks recently, to reduce the flow of money in the economy in order to control aggregate demand. This has been a stance from gradual and measured policy response to ensure the growth remains sustainable while gradually targeting mildly positive interest rates over time,” says Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at Arif Habib Limited.

What is the CRR and SLR?

Central banks have four primary monetary tools for managing the money supply. These are the reserve requirement, open market operations, the discount rate, and interest on excess reserves. These tools can either help expand or contract economic growth and work by increasing or decreasing total liquidity. Total liquidity is the amount of capital available to invest or lend. It’s also money and credit that consumers spend.

 

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

