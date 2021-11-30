Customs chief collectors empowered to conduct regular inspections of record

ISLAMABAD: The federal tax ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to grant chief collectors the power to conduct regular inspections of field formations, besides recommending to streamline record-keeping with regard to seizures, adjudication, disposals, and litigations.

A handout issued by FTO in this regard on Tuesday states that on receipt of numerous complaints of incompetence as well as inefficiency and exercise of powers for corrupt and improper motives, an own motion investigation was initiated by the FTO, who constituted an inspection team to probe the complaints.

The inspection team unearthed many irregularities on its visit to various sections of the Model Customs Collectoarte (MCC) Quetta where it inspected records of the seizure, law, audit/PAC cell, refund and rebate branch, adjudication branch, MTO, and the auction cell.

Following this, the team has made recommendations for improving the Collectorate’s functions to forestall the chances of malpractices and corruption.

It recommended that the chief collector of Customs may be empowered through a Customs general order issued by the FBR, to conduct regular inspection and audits of subordinate offices in their jurisdiction.

After every inspection, a report is to be submitted to the member Customs with recommendations for how to improve work and increase efficiency.

The FTO has also directed that sufficient and trained staff is provided to the Model Customs Collectorate, Quetta (Appraisement) and Adjudication while trained staff from other Collectorates is posted for a fixed tenure to cover for the current staff’s inefficiency.

Moreover, a committee of appraisers and principal appraisers headed by assistant and deputy collector Auctions may be constituted to ensure proper assessment of vehicles and goods.