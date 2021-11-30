Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Customs chief collectors empowered to conduct regular inspections of record

FTO had initiated an own motion investigation on receipt of numerous complaints of alleged corruption and inefficiency

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal tax ombudsman (FTO) has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to grant chief collectors the power to conduct regular inspections of field formations, besides recommending to streamline record-keeping with regard to seizures, adjudication, disposals, and litigations.

A handout issued by FTO in this regard on Tuesday states that on receipt of numerous complaints of incompetence as well as inefficiency and exercise of powers for corrupt and improper motives, an own motion investigation was initiated by the FTO, who constituted an inspection team to probe the complaints.

The inspection team unearthed many irregularities on its visit to various sections of the Model Customs Collectoarte (MCC) Quetta where it inspected records of the seizure, law,  audit/PAC cell, refund and rebate branch, adjudication branch, MTO, and the auction cell.

Following this, the team has made recommendations for improving the Collectorate’s functions to forestall the chances of malpractices and corruption.

Article continues after this advertisement

It recommended that the chief collector of Customs may be empowered through a Customs general order issued by the FBR, to conduct regular inspection and audits of subordinate offices in their jurisdiction. 

After every inspection, a report is to be submitted to the member Customs with recommendations for how to improve work and increase efficiency. 

The FTO has also directed that sufficient and trained staff is provided to the Model Customs Collectorate, Quetta (Appraisement) and Adjudication while trained staff from other Collectorates is posted for a fixed tenure to cover for the current staff’s inefficiency.

Moreover, a committee of appraisers and principal appraisers headed by assistant and deputy collector Auctions may be constituted to ensure proper assessment of vehicles and goods.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKinnow exports to decline by 35pc in CY21
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Kinnow exports to decline by 35pc in CY21

ISLAMABAD: The export of kinnow is likely to be limited to 300,000 tonnes with an anticipated decrease of 35 per cent compared to the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Yields on PIBs raised by up to 246bps

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday said the first auction of Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) following an increase in the interest rate...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt likely to extend tenure of SECP chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to extend the tenure of incumbent Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Aamir Ali Khan. Sources said that...
Read more
HEADLINES

Tarin for redoubling efforts to launch taxpayer outreach initiative

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to redouble efforts for...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Yields on PIBs raised by up to 246bps

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday said the first auction of Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) following an increase in the interest rate...

Govt likely to extend tenure of SECP chairman

Tarin for redoubling efforts to launch taxpayer outreach initiative

Current account deficit surges to $5.1bn in 4MFY22

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.