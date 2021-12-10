Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s largest expo centre to be built in Faislabad

Govt will also build expo centre in Sialkot

By TLTP

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has given the approval in principle for building Pakistan’s largest expo centre in Faisalabad.

The decision in this regard was taken in a high-level session chaired by CM Buzdar to review the progress on special economic zones (SEZs) in Punjab.

As per details, the state-of-art expo centre will be built in Faisalabad to facilitate industrialists and foreign investors. Later, an expo centre will also be constructed in Sialkot city.

Speaking at the occasion, Buzdar revealed said that a surgical city will also be established in Sialkot for increasing exports and that the provincial government will start work on the Aqua Park project in Chunian soon.

Later, while noting the pace of work on economic zones in Chunian, Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh, Buzdar issued directives to make the SEZs functional at the earliest.

Earlier in September 2020, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood had said that common expo centres would be established in Sialkot, Gujrat, Wazirabad and Gujranwala of Punjab to boost the industry sector.

TLTP

