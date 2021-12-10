SSGCL to halt gas supply to non-export sector from Dec 11

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Friday announced that the gas supply to all general industries (non-export) including their captive power plants across Sindh and Balochistan will be suspended from December 11 (Saturday) ostensibly to maintain gas supply to domestic consumers.

SSGCL, in a statement dated 10th December 2021, said that all general industries (non-export) including their Captive Power Plants (CPPs) will remain discontinued till further orders; however, zero rated export industry including its CPPs along with the fertilizer sector will continue to get the gas.

“The volume of gas curtailed from this arrangement would be diverted to domestic customers for them to cater their enhanced gas loads in context of the winter season,” said SSGCL statement.

According to a spokesman of SSGCL, the decision to suspend gas supply to this sector has been taken in order make gas available to the domestic and commercial sectors during the current winter season that has seen a major demand-supply gap due a extraordinary spike in fulfilling water and space heating needs in Upper Sindh and specially Balochistan that is already experiencing chilly winter season.

Gas supply to CNG sector and all Captive Power Plants of non-export industry industrial units was already suspended till February 15, 2021 and further orders respectively due to the winter spike. However, zero rated export industry including its CPPs and fertilizer sector will continue to get the supply of gas.

It may be noted here that in Balochistan, supply of additional gas is a must for the survival of human lives since gas serves as a LIFELINE to a huge population that keeps itself warm through water and space heating gas appliances in extremely low temperatures.

“SSGC looks forward to the non export industrial sector for understanding the gravity of the situation and expects its cooperation for serving the domestic customers through uninterrupted gas supplies,” said Salman Ahmed Siddiqui, SSGCL spokesman.

According to SSGCL, the decision to discontinue gas supply to the non-export sector was made in accordance with the Ministry of Energy’s approved gas load management plan (Petroleum Division).

With the advent of winter season, SSGCL is facing severe shortage in the indigenous gas receipts from producers every passing day resultantly depleting line pack and simultaneously, SSGC is also experiencing increased gas consumption in the domestic sector that peaks during winter season and ultimately causes low gas pressure in the system.

SSGCL’s Deputy General Manager, Sohail Mustafa Jaleel, in a letter dated 10th December, 2021 to all industrial association, requested to cease 100percent consumption of gas in all general industries (non-export) captive power units operative till further orders in the larger interest of the general public.

“We expect that in appreciation of emerging situation, needed cooperation and support shall be extended to SSGC to smooth sail across this difficult period,” said Sohail Mustafa Jaleel, Deputy General Manager, SSGCL.

Earlier on November 27, SSGCL had cut the gas supplies to all Captive Power Plants (CPPs) of general industries (non-export) across the two provinces in adherence to Petroleum Division’s priority order for gas load management.

The discontinuation of gas supplies to all these Captive Power Plants (CPPs) was exercised under the Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) signed with CPPs, as the agreement states that gas supply will be provided by the company on an ‘as and when available’ basis only during March to November each year, a statement had read, adding that the domestic sector tops the list of the petroleum division’s priority order of gas load management.

On November 29, SSGCL announced the suspension of gas supply to the CNG sector in Sindh and Balochistan till February 15, 2022.

“In adherence to the Government of Pakistan approved Gas Load Management Plan, that places domestic and commercial customers on top of the gas sectoral list, it has been decided to suspend gas supplied to all CNG stations across Sindh and Balochistan as per following schedule i.e. from December 1st 2021 (8:00 am) till February 15, 2022 (10:00 pm),” a statement released by the gas utility in this regard said.

SSGCL added that the SSGC looks forward to the CNG sector for understanding the gravity of the situation and expects its cooperation for serving the domestic customers better, through uninterrupted gas supplies.