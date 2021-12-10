Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Rupee sets 6th all-time low against dollar, closes at 177.71

Local currency shed 94 paisas against greenback during last five days

By News Desk

The Pakistani rupee on Friday plummeted again, setting the sixth all-time low of 177.71 against the US dollar.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the dollar opened at Rs177.61 in the interbank market and closed at Rs177.71, shedding 10 paisas (-0.06 percent). Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 179/180 per dollar.

Earlier, the dollar hit the then highest ever levels of Rs177.61 on December 9, Rs177.43 on December 8, Rs176.79 on December 7, Rs176.77 on December 3 and Rs176.42 on December 2.

Overall, the local currency shed 94 paisas against the greenback during the last five days. The rupee’s depreciation during the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22 (FY22) has been Rs20.29 and Rs17.56 in the current year, 2021.

Article continues after this advertisement

The rupee is under the pressure of soaring import bill which needs to be curtailed immediately as the depleting foreign exchange reserves will hardly cover the bill for around three months if it continues to report around the same figures.

Official data revealed that Pakistan’s trade deficit ballooned by 112 percent to $20.59 billion during the first five months (July-October) of the current fiscal year 2021-22. The trade deficit was at $9.72 billion in the same months of the last fiscal year.

The import bill surged by 69.17 percent to $32.934 billion during July–November 2021-22 as compared to $19.468 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSSGCL to halt gas supply to non-export sector from Dec 11
Next articleADB approves $300m to strengthen Pakistan’s energy sector
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Tarin invites IFC to increase investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has invited the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group...
Read more
HEADLINES

ADB approves $300m to strengthen Pakistan’s energy sector

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday approved a $300 million policy-based loan to support financial, technical, and governance reforms to strengthen Pakistan’s...
Read more
HEADLINES

SSGCL to halt gas supply to non-export sector from Dec 11

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Friday announced that the gas supply to all general industries (non-export) including their captive power plants...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan witnessed fastest export growth in South Asia during Nov: Dawood

Pakistan’s exports had the fastest growth rate in South Asia during November this year, Adviser to PM for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan witnessed fastest export growth in South Asia during Nov: Dawood

Pakistan’s exports had the fastest growth rate in South Asia during November this year, Adviser to PM for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood...

Budgetary borrowing doubles in 5MFY22

Brent oil may drop into $71.88-$72.69 range; bearish next week

Indian PM Modi to take final call on crypto regulatory framework

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.