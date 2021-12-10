Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan witnessed fastest export growth in South Asia during Nov: Dawood

Govt has set target of $38bn exports of goods and services in ongoing fiscal year

By News Desk

Pakistan’s exports had the fastest growth rate in South Asia during November this year, Adviser to PM for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the premier’s commerce advisor claimed that the country’s exports grew by 33.5 per cent compared to Bangladesh’s 31.3pc and India’s 26.5pc growth.

“This has been made possible by the hard work of our exporters and they deserve praise for this accomplishment,” he added.

It may be recalled that Pakistan’s exports during the month under review jumped to a historic monthly high of $2.903 billion as compared to $2.174 billion during the corresponding period last year.

Announcing the same on Twitter on December 1, Dawood had said that the figures had surpassed the government’s target of $2.6 billion.

The commerce advisor had shared that during the first five months of the current financial year (5MFY22), Pakistan’s exports increased by 27 per cent to $12.365 billion, as compared to $9.747 billion recorded in the same period last year; this he said, was against a target of $12.2 billion for the said period.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has set a target of $38 billion for exports of goods and services for the ongoing fiscal year whereas Razak Dawood has expressed optimism that the government would try and exceed the target, reaching $40 billion in the current fiscal year.

News Desk

