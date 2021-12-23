K-Electric seeks colossal hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric has asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to approve a Rs5.50 per unit increase in the electricity tariff on account of fuel adjustment charges.

According to the details, Karachi’s sole power utility is seeking a Rs5.18 per unit hike under fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the quarter ending September 2021 and a 31 paisa per unit increase on account of monthly FCA for the month of November.

The authority will hold a hearing on January 3, 2022, to consider the proposed adjustment in the power tariff.

KE has submitted that the revision in the quarterly adjustment is due to updating the fuel cost component for July to September in line with NEPRA’s FCA determination for these months. The hearing will discuss in detail and analyse whether the requested fuel price variation is justified and whether K-Electric has followed the merit order in power purchases from external sources and in giving dispatches to its power plants.

In a notice, NEPRA has invited all the interested and affected parties to raise written and oral objections as permissible under the law.

As per already set tariff mechanism, changes in fuel cost are passed on to consumers on monthly basis, while quarterly tariff adjustments on account of variation in the power purchase price, capacity charges, variable operation and maintenance costs, use of system charges and the impact of transmission and distribution losses are built in the base tariff by the government.