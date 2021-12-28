Sign inSubscribe
NEPRA to decide on another power hike on Wednesday

CPPA had asked the authority to increase tariff on the basis of November FCA

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is reportedly going to take a decision over the Rs4.33 per unit hike in power price on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for November as requested by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA).

If approved, power consumers will face an additional burden of over Rs40 billion.

According to the details, on the behalf of power distribution companies (XWDISOCs), CPPA, in a petition submitted to NEPRA, said that the reference fuel charges were fixed at Rs3.73 per unit, while the actual fuel cost was at Rs8.07 per unit for the previous month.

The authority is scheduled to hear CPPA’s application on December 29.

The petition states that a total of 8 billion and 240 million units of electricity were generated in November. It details that electricity was generated at Rs27.20 per unit from diesel and Rs20.27 per unit from furnace oil while the production cost from Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) was Rs17.26 per unit.

On the other hand, electricity was also imported from Iran at the cost of Rs13.35 per unit while 20 paisa per unit was lost due to power line losses.

In the month under review, consumption was reduced to 29 per cent, and only 8,481 GWh of units were produced against October’s 11,296 GWh.

The CPPA further said the total cost of energy generated in November was Rs66.52 billion wherein the share of hydel generation was 33.21pc, the share of coal-based power generation was 16.26pc while only 1.71pc electricity was produced with furnace oil.

Similarly, 12.8pc electricity was generated from local gas while 14.25pc was generated from imported LNG. Furthermore, nuclear fuel generated 17.51pc of electricity.

Earlier this month, NEPRA had notified an increase of Rs4.74 in the electricity tariff on account of FCA)for October 2021.

 

 

Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

