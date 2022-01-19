Finance minister tests positive for Covid-19

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, reported Business Recorder.

Following the announcement, a scheduled meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) was postponed.

The finance minister was also supposed to preside over the meeting which was due to take up a 15-point agenda including the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives’ request for approval of Rs5 billion Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) to conduct the recently-approved 7th Population and Housing Census by the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced new coronavirus related restrictions.

Article continues after this advertisement

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired the NCOC meeting, which imposed a complete ban on indoor events in areas where the infection rate is above 10 per cent.

However, NCOC has decided to allow outdoor marriage ceremonies.

Moreover, according to NCOC, places, where the infection rate is below 10 per cent, will be allowed to have a gathering of up to 500 people. However, in places where the infection rate is above 10 per cent, gatherings would be restricted to 300 persons.

Similarly, outdoor dining will be allowed for fully vaccinated individuals, while takeaways will be allowed 24/7. The NCOC also said that 70 per cent occupancy will be allowed for public transport, while 80 per cent occupancy for railways.

The NCOC has decided that markets and business activities will continue without any restrictions.

During the last 24 hours, 57,669 Covid-19 tests were conducted, out of which 5,472 came out positive, the highest positivity rate since August 4, when the country reported 5,661 Covid-19 cases.