Head-hunting drive for DG PSQCA hits dead end

ISLAMABAD: The head-hunting campaign of the Ministry of Science and Technology has hit a dead end as despite interviewing around two dozen candidates, the interview panel has failed to find a suitable person to be appointed as Director General (DG) of Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

It merits mention that the DG of PSQA is a MP-I scale post. According to insiders, the ministry has interviewed initially 15 candidates, shortlisted by a scrutiny committee on January 6, 2022, which were considered the most suitable candidates as per their qualification, relevant experiences. However, the interview panel headed by Federal Minister of Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz could not select anyone from the list for unknown reasons.

The ministry called another group of candidates for interview later which, as per the sources, also could not satisfy the interviewing panel. The ministry has now called another six candidates for interviews on Wednesday despite the fact they hardly qualify to appear in the interview.

According to sources, calling those possessing not relevant qualifications and experiences was violation of management pay scale policy.

An official, speaking to Profit on the condition of anonymity, said that there was no need to call those applicants lacking the minimum qualification and experiences for the advertised post.

Insiders informed this scribe that some politically influential persons within the ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) were trying to get their candidate appointed to the same post. Profit tried to reach out to the official spokesperson of MoST for comments but received no response until the filing of this story.