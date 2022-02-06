Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

Pakistan is pretty connected for air travel

The country has more direct and indirect international flight connections than you might think

By Ariba Shahid

You’re sick of your job, you’re tired of Karachi’s traffic, and you just want to get as far away as possible. Where do you go? Well the farthest place you could get to from Karachi is Pias in Peru. All it would take is a three-hour Qatar Airways flight to Doha, followed by a layover before a flight to Madrid, where you would have another layover. Another three hour flight later you would find yourself in Peru, except you’d be in Lima. To get to Pias, you would then board a domestic flight and finally make it as far away from Karachi as you possibly could. 

Easy-peasy, right? Not quite – but definitely possible. And that is sort of the point. Even though it was a hectic process (it would take you around 35 hours) Pakistan has better air-connectivity than one might think. The country is ranked 45th on the Air Connectivity Index of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) out of 219 total rankings, and has climbed up from 52nd spot in 2009. Compared to countries with similar or greater GDPs, Pakistan ranks better than Bangladesh, Iran and Sri Lanka for air connectivity. 

Why does this index matter? Because global air travel is paramount to unlock a country’s economic potential by increasing foreign investment and flow of human capital, and, of course, tourism. No airport in Pakistan is considered a “connectivity hub.” However, because of a large expat population and a business class with deep ties to the Middle East, Pakistan’s access to the rest of the world is doing pretty well. Profit looks at how well connected Pakistan is, and why it matters. 

What does air connectivity count for?

Much like Olympic medals, human rights violations, and war crimes, the world leaders in global air traffic are the United States of America and China, maintaining the first and second spots as most connected for at least the past decade. Japan comes in third after them. 

Article continues after this advertisement

A country that is well connected to various destinations has better odds at fostering exchange of goods and services, investment and ideas, labor force, job creation, and of course tourists. In addition, more airport connectivity means more labor and earning opportunities associated with the sector. For Pakistan, increased connectivity also improves travel experience by reducing air travel time which also makes it a better tourist destination. 

Airport connectivity is defined as the sum of direct and indirect connectivity of an airport. It is a scale to see the level of how well an airport is connected to the rest of the world in the form of direct flights to and from destinations, or indirect connections through other airports.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

What is Pakistan’s telecommunications future?

Profit sits down with Telenor CEO Irfan Wahab to discuss the state of the telecom industry
Read more
FEATURED

So you want to have a credit card in Pakistan? Here’s all you need to know

Credit cards are treated with suspicion in Pakistan. But what does the average citizen need to know about holding (or not holding) plastic money
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.