Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

U microfinance bank enters into strategic partnership with MCB bank

By press release

President and CEO U Microfinance Bank Limited (U Bank) Mr. Kabeer Naqvi and President and CEO MCB Bank Limited (MCB) Mr. Shoaib Mumtaz signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) of strategic partnership to promote financial inclusion in the country.

This collaboration between the institutions will establish a long term, stable and mutually beneficial strategic partnership. This strategic partnership creates a platform for strengthening U Bank’s capability to provide a comprehensive range of banking services and promote various forms of cooperation including medium to long term Debt Finance, Housing Finance, Microfinance Funding and various other funding options.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Kabeer Naqvi, President and CEO of U Bank said, ”We are delighted to enter into this partnership with MCB, with whom U Bank has collaborated on number of successful syndications in past years. This partnership will help stimulate U Bank’s financial inclusion agenda and help the underserved segments of the country. Furthermore, this will allow us to create efficient synergies with both entities to design and introduce innovative financing solutions.”

President and CEO of MCB Mr. Shoaib Mumtaz said, “We appreciate our relationship with U Bank and look forward to further strengthening our engagement with them to promote financial inclusion. Facilitating housing credit to low income segments is a major priority of both the Government and the banking industry and we look forward to working in tandem with industry leaders to deliver quality services and financial solutions to the masses.”

Article continues after this advertisement

The ceremony was held at MCB Bank’s Head Office with representation by senior management of both institutions. From MCB, Mr. Muhammad Nauman Chughtai – Group Head Risk Management Group, Mr. Salman Zaidi – Group Head Treasury and FX, Mr. Hammad Khalid – Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Shahzad Ishaq – Group Head Consumer and Digital Banking, Ms. Natasha Ahmed – Head Corporate North, Ms. Maziya Hussain – Division Head Marketing and Ms. Aqsa Omer Khan – Department Head Corporate Banking attended the ceremony. Ms. Mariam Pervaiz – Chief Commercial Officer and Chief of Staff, Ms. Ambreen Malik – Chief Business Officer and Chief Digital Officer, Mr. Farooq Kamran – Chief Corporate and Investment Banking, Mr. Mohsin Aslam – Head Budgeting Planning and Corporate Finance, Mr. Syed Muhammad Omer – Head of Business Analytics, Liabilities and Ms. Madiha Latif – Assistant Manager Corporate Finance represented U Bank.

About U Bank:

U Microfinance Bank Ltd. (U bank) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) – Etisalat. The bank has a network of more than 200 branches, across 183 cities and rural areas in Pakistan and offers a wide range of microfinance loans, deposit products and branchless banking solutions. U bank’s branchless banking offers services under the banner of UPaisa in collaboration with Ufone (Pak Telecom Mobile Limited). The service is offered at nearly 45,000 agent locations across Pakistan.

About MCB Bank:

MCB Bank, is one of the Largest & Most Innovative banks in Pakistan. The Bank operates a strong and vast network of Over 1,400 branches and over 1,450 ATMs in Pakistan and 11 overseas branches. With a customer base of over 7 million, MCB leads the banking and financial services sector in Pakistan and customers across the globe have 24/7 access to MCB Bank via our innovative and accessible Digital banking services.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePakistan’s IT companies, freelancers get complete tax waiver
Next articleFBR exceeds July-February target, collects Rs3.79tr
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

Engro Corporation sets up a trading subsidiary in UAE

Engro Corporation, Pakistan’s premier business conglomerate, has commenced office operations of its wholly owned subsidiary, Engro Eximp FZE, in the Jebel Ali Free Zone,...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL posts record profit of Rs62bn for 2021

HBL today declared a record consolidated profit before tax of Rs62 billion for 2021, achieving a growth of 17 per cent over 2020. Profit...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Rozee DEVFEST brings together software developers from leading companies

Rozee, Pakistan’s leading career platform, held its very first DEVFEST in collaboration with event host Dukan.pk with great success on February 22, 2022. DEVFEST...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Pakistan’s largest bank, HBL selects Temenos to transform its banking services

HBL, Pakistan’s largest bank network to adopt the Temenos core banking platform to provide domestic and international operations with a cutting-edge banking experience. HBL will...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

FBR exceeds July-February target, collects Rs3.79tr

As per the provisional data released by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the tax authority has exceeded the target of Rs3.53 trillion by...

U microfinance bank enters into strategic partnership with MCB bank

Pakistan’s IT companies, freelancers get complete tax waiver

Bottom-up approach in focus for inclusive, sustainable development: Tarin

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.