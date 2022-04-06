PDWP approves 17 projects worth Rs20bn

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved 17 projects worth Rs20 billion.

However, most of the PDWP approved projects are in the home district of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. The projects include the construction of Saidu Sharif college of dentistry, the reconstruction of Civil hospital in Mangalore, Swat. It also includes the upgradation of Basic Health Units in Guli Bagh, Fatehpur, Shamozai, Malam Jabba and Charbagh in Swat district.

The projects also include projects related to agriculture, rural development, Board of Revenue, food and irrigation. The projects include the construction of roads in Chitral district.

The PWDP also approved roads construction in Bannu and rehabilitation of roads in Haripur, Shabqadar, Charsadda. The construction of tehsil buildings, improvement of drainage and sewerage system of Haripur city along GT road was also among the approved projects. The body also approved the feasibility study of the establishment of center for homeless people.

The PWDP also approved the construction of food warehouses in Bajaur District, Matni, Badhaber and Shah Alam in Peshawar and new tehsil complexes in lower Tanawal Abbottabad.