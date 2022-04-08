Sign inSubscribe
Cost of water supply project from Mohmand dam increased by Rs53bn

By Aziz Buneri

The estimated cost of the project for drinking water supply to Peshawar from the under construction Mohmand dam has increased by Rs53 billion.

According to the Water and Sanitation Company Peshawar (WSSP) an estimated Rs107.55 billion plan has been presented to the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for approval. 

Sources said that after discussion on the project in the meeting, some changes have been made in PC-1 as a result the estimated cost of the project has been increased by Rs53 billion.

According to WSSP, the project was approved by the PDWP but the hike in estimated cost has not been included in the meeting minutes.

The company has requested the Local Government department to enhance the project cost and get its approval from PDWP.

