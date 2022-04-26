Azerbaijan to strengthen trade, economic ties with Pakistan: diplomat

Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Pakistan, Khazar Farhadove stressed the need for further strengthening mutual trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan. He invited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen to make investments in potential sectors in Azerbaijan.

He was addressing a meeting chaired by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad here at the chamber’s house on Tuesday.

SCCI senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, executive members Muhammad Aurangzeb, Pervez Khattak, Tameotah Khalilov, and Shoaib Khan from Azerbaijan embassy in Pakistan, importers, exporters, and traders were present during the meeting in a large number.

Hasnain Khurhid while speaking on the occasion emphasized the need for further enhancement of bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Article continues after this advertisement

He emphasized it was imperative that joint initiatives and ventures should be launched to give further boost to the present trade volume between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The SCCI president viewed that vast opportunities were available for foreign investors to make investment in potential sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, like oil, gas, mine, minerals, hydel power generation, furniture, handicrafts, precious and semi-precious stone, etc.

KP is a safe and attractive province for investment and business, all the local and international investors can invest here without fear, says Khurshid

KP is gate-way to Afghanistan onward to the Central Asian Republic, so the region has great significance and role toward promotion of regional trade, says Khurshid. He stressed the need of taking pragmatic steps for promotion of regional trade.

Khazar Farhadove said that his country is enjoying cordial relations with Pakistan. He added Azerbaijan is giving much importance to enhance mutual economic and trade cooperation with Pakistan.

The diplomat informed that a number of working groups have been formed between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, which are working efficiently to remove hurdles and problems, which were being faced by the business community of the two countries.

He said his country is a lucrative destination for foreign investors and invited the KP potential investors to make investments in important sectors in Azerbaijan.

The diplomat thanked Pakistan for supporting Azerbaijan in the Armenia conflict.

Earlier, in the meeting, the participants pointed out a number of problems and issues that were hampering mutual trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and gave a number of suggestions for their amicable resolution.