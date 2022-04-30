Progress on barter trade between Pakistan, Afghanistan

There has been some progress on the proposal of barter trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan as both the countries have setup special committees to formulate recommendations.

According to sources in the Pakistan Ministry of Commerce, work has been initiated to kick-start barter trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Because of dollars shortage, it has been decided to start barter trade under which essential items would be provided to Afghanistan in return of its commodities.

Sources said that committees comprising the representatives of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, Quetta Chamber of Commerce, All Pakistan Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Chamber, Rice Export Association, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, Cement Manufacturers Association, Poultry Association, Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association and Meat Export and Processor Association has been constituted.

The committee will arrange online meetings to formulate their recommendations for trade under the barter system and present them to both the governments.

The Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi welcomed the decision, saying that it is a positive step forward for the revival and promotion of trade between the two countries.