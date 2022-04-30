Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Progress on barter trade between Pakistan, Afghanistan

By Aziz Buneri
Pakistan-Afghanistan

There has been some progress on the proposal of barter trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan as both the countries have setup special committees to formulate recommendations.

According to sources in the Pakistan Ministry of Commerce, work has been initiated to kick-start barter trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Because of dollars shortage, it has been decided to start barter trade under which essential items would be provided to Afghanistan in return of its commodities.

Sources said that committees comprising the representatives of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, Quetta Chamber of Commerce, All Pakistan Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Chamber, Rice Export Association, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, Cement Manufacturers Association, Poultry Association, Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association and Meat Export and Processor Association has been constituted.

The committee will arrange online meetings to formulate their recommendations for trade under the barter system and present them to both the governments.

Article continues after this advertisement

The Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi welcomed the decision, saying that it is a positive step forward for the revival and promotion of trade between the two countries.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCustoms seize banned ‘boostin’ injections worth Rs60mn
Next articleTask force to ensure import of Palm oil: Ministry of Commerce
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR needs Rs1,321bn in two months to achieve revenue target

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) needs Rs1,321 billion in two months of the current fiscal year to meet the revised annual revenue target...
Read more
HEADLINES

Task force to ensure import of Palm oil: Ministry of Commerce

Keeping in view the short supply of palm oil from Indonesia and expected shortage of edible oil in the country, a task force constituted...
Read more
HEADLINES

Customs seize banned ‘boostin’ injections worth Rs60mn

The Pakistan Customs has seized banned Boostin injection worth approximately Rs60 million at Islamabad International Airport. Sources said that two passengers of Pakistan origin who...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pharmaceutical goods’ export decreases 3.25pc in 3 quarters

The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed a decrease of 3.25 per cent during the first three quarters of financial year...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pharmaceutical goods’ export decreases 3.25pc in 3 quarters

The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed a decrease of 3.25 per cent during the first three quarters of financial year...

BoI, KPT review progress on Karachi coastal development zone

Power situation to improve within few days: Dastgir

SNGPL to ensure steady gas supply to industries in KP

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.