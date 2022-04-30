Sign inSubscribe
Customs seize banned ‘boostin’ injections worth Rs60mn

By Shahzad Paracha
The Pakistan Customs has seized banned Boostin injection worth approximately Rs60 million at Islamabad International Airport.
Sources said that two passengers of Pakistan origin who have US and South African passport carrying the banned Boostin injection in a flight coming from Qatar to Islamabad.
In addition sources said that Islamabad customs also detained 600 luxury mobile phones from the baggage of a person.
According to sources customs did not make the seizure report of Boostin injection incident, customs under the law are bound to register FIR if they seize smuggled goods worth Rs5 million.
The customs officials in north zone are trying to improve its performance under the supervision of Chief Collector Asghar Khan and recently they transferred a number of officials on bad performance.
Additional Collector Rizwan Salabat told that this item does not come in the smuggling list so that’s why we did take any action.
Boostin is an injectable long-acting bovine somatotropin used to increase milk production in well-nourished and properly managed dairy cows from the time of peak lactation to drying off.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2018 not only imposed a ban but also said boostin’s usage leads to diseases like cancer in children and adults consuming the milk.
Shahzad Paracha

