Federal govt stops tribal districts’ development fund

The federal government has stopped the fourth installment of development funds to the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

After a month’s delay, there seems to be little chance that the federal government will release Rs15 billion as fourth installment of tribal districts’ development fund. According to sources in the KP planning and development department, a development program of Rs60 billion had been formulated for the tribal districts jointly by federal and provincial governments.

The central government had to release its share in four installments. According to sources, the last installment of more than Rs15 billion was to be paid by the federal government in the first week of April, which has not been released.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance department, the move will create further problems for KP which is already facing financial difficulties. Almost all the major development projects in KP are facing delay due to non-availability of funds for ongoing development projects.

Sources said that the federal government has not yet informed KP about the status of funds. The government has also contacted the federal government but has not received any response in this regard.

Confirming the non-receipt of the fourth installment, the provincial finance minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that the provincial government will use every platform to secure the rights of tribal districts. He said that the opposition in KP and the parties in the federal government should play their role to secure the rights of tribal people.