The Who, What, Where and Whys of OMOs

Open Market Operations (OMOs) are a monetary policy tool used by central banks to implement the monetary policy. OMOs are the most frequently used instruments by the SBP to manage liquidity in the interbank money market, to ensure availability of sufficient funds for smooth settlement of interbank transactions, and to keep the overnight interbank repo rate near the policy rate which is the target rate.

Repo (repurchase agreement) rate is the rate at which the SBP lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall of funds to control inflation.