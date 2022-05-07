Sign inSubscribe
The Who, What, Where and Whys of OMOs

What are Open Market Operations?

Posted by: Ariba Shahid

Open Market Operations (OMOs) are a monetary policy tool used by central banks to implement the monetary policy. OMOs are the most frequently used instruments by the SBP to manage liquidity in the interbank money market, to ensure availability of sufficient funds for smooth settlement of interbank transactions, and to keep the overnight interbank repo rate near the policy rate which is the target rate.

Repo (repurchase agreement) rate is the rate at which the SBP lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall of funds to control inflation.

OMOs are usually conducted as repo transactions. This is when a central bank wants to inject liquidity. In order to do this, central banks buy government securities from the interbank market with an agreement to sell the security at a specified price at a designated future date.

 

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

